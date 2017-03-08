UF student body president-elect arrested in Key West on Spring Break trip

The University of Florida's student body president-elect, William Smith Meyers, 22, was arrested in Key West Tuesday for damaging motorcycles while intoxicated. [Monroe County Sheriff's Office] Just 13 days after being elected student body president at the University of Florida, a former Plant High School student was arrested for drunkenly damaging motorcycles about 2 a.m. Tuesday in Key West.

