UF student body president-elect arrested in Key West on Spring Break trip

Thursday Mar 9 Read more: St. Petersburg Times

The University of Florida's student body president-elect, William Smith Meyers, 22, was arrested in Key West Tuesday for damaging motorcycles while intoxicated. [Monroe County Sheriff's Office] Just 13 days after being elected student body president at the University of Florida, a former Plant High School student was arrested for drunkenly damaging motorcycles about 2 a.m. Tuesday in Key West.

