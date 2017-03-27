Two found dead in Key West apartment

Key West police detectives are investigating the deaths of a man and woman found in separate rooms of an apartment Wednesday morning. A landlord at 921 White St., near the Truman Avenue intersection, found Hadlock dead just after 9 a.m. and responding officers found Witko... For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews .

Start the conversation, or Read more at KeysNews.com.