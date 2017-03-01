True Cuban cigars take time, tender loving care
Osvaldo Rodriguez, a multilingual guide at the tobacco farm of Hector Luis Prieto in Cuba's Vuelta Abajo region of Pinar del Rio, inspects a leaf of shade-grown tobacco on Monday. Cigar enthusiasts around the world agree that the farm produces some of the finest leaves in the country, and therefore, the world.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KeysNews.com.
Add your comments below
Key West Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Mardi Gras Junior" event in northern Wisconsin...
|12 hr
|Mardi Gras man
|2
|ADULT ENTERTAINMENT CLUB on Duval (Jan '12)
|Feb 24
|DavidCLinehan
|107
|Trial date set in bus driver lawsuit
|Feb 24
|wow
|48
|Review: Pirate Paradise (Feb '13)
|Feb 11
|Bad Business
|5
|Prosecutor mugged after leaving Key West office (Jun '13)
|Feb 9
|No Justice in Monroe
|3
|fury key west boycott called (Aug '09)
|Feb 7
|Boulland
|15
|Key West Fantasy Fest losing it's "fantasy," be...
|Feb 1
|Boobie guy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Key West Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC