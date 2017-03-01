True Cuban cigars take time, tender l...

True Cuban cigars take time, tender loving care

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KeysNews.com

Osvaldo Rodriguez, a multilingual guide at the tobacco farm of Hector Luis Prieto in Cuba's Vuelta Abajo region of Pinar del Rio, inspects a leaf of shade-grown tobacco on Monday. Cigar enthusiasts around the world agree that the farm produces some of the finest leaves in the country, and therefore, the world.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KeysNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Key West Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
"Mardi Gras Junior" event in northern Wisconsin... 12 hr Mardi Gras man 2
ADULT ENTERTAINMENT CLUB on Duval (Jan '12) Feb 24 DavidCLinehan 107
News Trial date set in bus driver lawsuit Feb 24 wow 48
Review: Pirate Paradise (Feb '13) Feb 11 Bad Business 5
News Prosecutor mugged after leaving Key West office (Jun '13) Feb 9 No Justice in Monroe 3
fury key west boycott called (Aug '09) Feb 7 Boulland 15
Key West Fantasy Fest losing it's "fantasy," be... Feb 1 Boobie guy 2
See all Key West Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Key West Forum Now

Key West Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Key West Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
 

Key West, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,509 • Total comments across all topics: 279,246,438

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC