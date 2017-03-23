Top prosecutor pleads not guilty in gifts-for-favors case
Philadelphia's top prosecutor pleaded not guilty to federal bribery and extortion charges on Wednesday as pressure mounted from the mayor and others for him to resign. Democratic District Attorney Seth Williams appeared cool and calm as he entered his plea in a courtroom full of reporters.
