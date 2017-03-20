This bare-bones homeless shelter is surrounded by resorts, parties and blue waters
Wayne Walls figures the dark green mattress he sleeps on at Key West's overnight homeless shelter came from the jail. It resembles an inmate's bunk, thin and lumpy, but does the job of separating a man from the floor.
Key West Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|old hippie commune on key, west of key west? (Jun '09)
|Mar 16
|my kid is a couch
|21
|ADULT ENTERTAINMENT CLUB on Duval (Jan '12)
|Mar 15
|DreamBox
|109
|For Whom the Bell Tolls (Nov '14)
|Mar 15
|DreamBox
|2
|The Island House
|Mar 14
|bobbylongisland
|1
|Public Nudity (May '16)
|Mar 2
|Lorna
|3
|"Mardi Gras Junior" event in northern Wisconsin...
|Mar 1
|Mardi Gras man
|2
|Trial date set in bus driver lawsuit
|Feb 24
|wow
|48
