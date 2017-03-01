Students can compete in Robert Frost poetry contest
Monroe County students can submit poetry entries to the Robert Frost Poetry Contest for children and teens by Friday, April 14. Children ages 6-12 and teens ages 13-18 are encouraged to mail or drop off their poems at The Studios of Key West, 533 Eaton Street. Students can also email their work to [email protected] .
