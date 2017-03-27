Special Olympics Torch Run set Friday
The annual Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run is set for Friday, March 31, at 9 a.m. It will start at the Florida Keys Community College Public Safety Building on Stock Island. Local law enforcement agencies and members of the community will run together through the streets of Key West carrying the Special Olympics torch in a kick off to the Florida State Special Olympics g... For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews .
