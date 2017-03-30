Silver Airways launches new service between Palm Beach and Key West
Silver Airways plans to offer new non-stop service between Palm Beach International Airport and Key West beginning on May 25. The company announced Thursday it is offering promotional fares of up to 50 percent off to help entice travelers to fly the new route. "Silver Airways' Freedom Fares to Key West are about giving people the freedom to finally be able to fly instead of drive," said Jason Bewley, Silver Airways CFO and Executive Vice President.
