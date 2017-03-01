School Board officially hires public information officer
The Monroe County School District officially hired a public information officer this week who will earn an annual salary of almost $70,000 with benefits. The five-member School Board voted unanimously Tuesday to hire Lynsey Saunders for the new position of communications and community relations coordinator.
