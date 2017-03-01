School Board officially hires public ...

School Board officially hires public information officer

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Front www.keysnet.com

The Monroe County School District officially hired a public information officer this week who will earn an annual salary of almost $70,000 with benefits. The five-member School Board voted unanimously Tuesday to hire Lynsey Saunders for the new position of communications and community relations coordinator.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Front www.keysnet.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Key West Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ADULT ENTERTAINMENT CLUB on Duval (Jan '12) Thu Delgadillo 108
Public Nudity (May '16) Thu Lorna 3
"Mardi Gras Junior" event in northern Wisconsin... Mar 1 Mardi Gras man 2
News Trial date set in bus driver lawsuit Feb 24 wow 48
Review: Pirate Paradise (Feb '13) Feb 11 Bad Business 5
News Prosecutor mugged after leaving Key West office (Jun '13) Feb 9 No Justice in Monroe 3
fury key west boycott called (Aug '09) Feb 7 Boulland 15
See all Key West Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Key West Forum Now

Key West Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Key West Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Key West, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,407 • Total comments across all topics: 279,307,039

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC