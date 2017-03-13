Santa Fe takes advantage of Lady Conchs' miscues
The Key West High School softball team suffered its first home loss on Friday night, a 5-0 defeat to Santa Fe at The Back Yard. Now 15-2 on the season, the Lady Raiders took advantage of six Key West errors for four unearned runs to ease away with the win.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KeysNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Key West Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|North Carolina man arrested for Florida anti-ga...
|1 hr
|Christshariahns
|20
|old hippie commune on key, west of key west? (Jun '09)
|Thu
|my kid is a couch
|21
|ADULT ENTERTAINMENT CLUB on Duval (Jan '12)
|Mar 15
|DreamBox
|109
|For Whom the Bell Tolls (Nov '14)
|Mar 15
|DreamBox
|2
|The Island House
|Mar 14
|bobbylongisland
|1
|Public Nudity (May '16)
|Mar 2
|Lorna
|3
|"Mardi Gras Junior" event in northern Wisconsin...
|Mar 1
|Mardi Gras man
|2
Find what you want!
Search Key West Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC