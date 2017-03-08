Rooster 1, drunk tourist 0: Man tries to run down rooster, crashes golf cart instead

A New Jersey man was jailed on suspicion of driving drunk after police said he tried to run over a Key West rooster but instead crashed the golf cart he was operating. Daniel H. Jones, 34, of Cinnaminson, N.J., had a blood-alcohol content of 0.25, more than three times the legal limit, when he was arrested March 3, according to the police report.

