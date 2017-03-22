Relive the life of Keys wreckers
Want to go back in time and feel like what it was like to be an 1800s salvor of boats wrecked off the Keys? Show up at the Schooner Wharf Bar in Key West. The bar's Wrecker's Cup Race Series continues March 26. It's a just-for-fun race to Sand Key and back.
