Raschein bills may change FKCC name, add new campus
Florida Keys Community College could get a new name and a new Upper Keys campus under local bills filed for the 2017 session of the Florida Legislature that opens Tuesday. State Rep. Holly Raschein sponsored two dozen bills for the annual 60 days of writing and amending laws, and agreeing on the state budget.
Read more at Front www.keysnet.com.
