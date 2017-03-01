Prep Baseball: Key West 10, Slam 0 Li...

Prep Baseball: Key West 10, Slam 0 Lights Out Soza, Karch combine to throw one-hitter

The first batter of the game for SLAM Academy reached on an infield single that was rolled around by a gusty breeze on Friday night, but after that the pitching duo of Grevert Soza and Andrew Karch combined to face one more than the minimum number of Titian hitters which was more than enough for the Conch lineup that pounded out 11-hits for a 10-0 mercy victory at Rex Weech Field. For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews .

