Prep Baseball: Key West 10, Slam 0 Lights Out Soza, Karch combine to throw one-hitter
The first batter of the game for SLAM Academy reached on an infield single that was rolled around by a gusty breeze on Friday night, but after that the pitching duo of Grevert Soza and Andrew Karch combined to face one more than the minimum number of Titian hitters which was more than enough for the Conch lineup that pounded out 11-hits for a 10-0 mercy victory at Rex Weech Field. For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews .
Start the conversation, or Read more at KeysNews.com.
Add your comments below
Key West Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ADULT ENTERTAINMENT CLUB on Duval (Jan '12)
|Thu
|Delgadillo
|108
|Public Nudity (May '16)
|Thu
|Lorna
|3
|"Mardi Gras Junior" event in northern Wisconsin...
|Mar 1
|Mardi Gras man
|2
|Trial date set in bus driver lawsuit
|Feb 24
|wow
|48
|Review: Pirate Paradise (Feb '13)
|Feb 11
|Bad Business
|5
|Prosecutor mugged after leaving Key West office (Jun '13)
|Feb 9
|No Justice in Monroe
|3
|fury key west boycott called (Aug '09)
|Feb 7
|Boulland
|15
Find what you want!
Search Key West Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC