No talks on exchanging Armenian land for Karabakh: Kocharyan's office

PanARMENIAN.Net - Head of the 2nd Armenian president's office Viktor Soghomonyan has described first president Levon Ter-Petrosyan 's remarks on the "Meghri option" of Karabakh settlement as slander. In an TV interview, Ter-Petrosyan suggested that the option of ceding the southern Armenian town of Meghri to Azerbaijan in exchange for the independence of Nagorno Karabakh has been discussed at a Key West, Florida meeting of then presidents of Armenia and Azerbaijan - Robert Kocharyan and Heidar Aliyev, respectively - in 2001.

