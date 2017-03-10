New mosquito control buildings won't be finished in time

Florida Keys Mosquito Control District workers have to be out of their building on Stock Island by the end of December, but commissioners are concerned there might not be anywhere else for them to go by then. The district's lease of a Key West city-owned building on College Road on Stock Island ends Dec. 31 and will not be renewed, which is the reason a new chemical/storage garage is about to go up along with trailers for the workers on Big Coppitt Key.

