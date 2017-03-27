Murray Marine plots long course around diamond for championship

Murray Marine had to go abaft to the loser's bracket but righted the ship to win a pair of win against undefeated and top-seed Dolphin Deli on Saturday night to sail away with the championship in the Key West Men's Softball League playoffs at DeWitt Roberts Field. For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews .

Start the conversation, or Read more at KeysNews.com.