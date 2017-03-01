'Mud-Pi' event serves food, art
Mud-Pi, the student ceramics club at Florida Keys Community College, will hold its annual fundraising event on Sunday, March 5, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on the Key West campus, near the Jay Gogin "Essence of Life" memorial fountain. The event will feature an array of food and drinks, live music by the Marty Stonely Band and Lenore Troia, and original ceramic art created b... For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews .
