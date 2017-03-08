Man faces drug charges after traffic stop
A 21-year-old Cape Coral man on his way to Key West accused of possessing nearly three ounces of marijuana and more than 300 ecstasy pills was arrested Tuesday night, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. Tyler Doidge was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana, trafficking... For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews .
