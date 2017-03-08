Man faces drug charges after traffic ...

Man faces drug charges after traffic stop

Next Story Prev Story
4 min ago Read more: KeysNews.com

A 21-year-old Cape Coral man on his way to Key West accused of possessing nearly three ounces of marijuana and more than 300 ecstasy pills was arrested Tuesday night, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. Tyler Doidge was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana, trafficking... For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews .

Start the conversation, or Read more at KeysNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Key West Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ADULT ENTERTAINMENT CLUB on Duval (Jan '12) Mar 2 Delgadillo 108
Public Nudity (May '16) Mar 2 Lorna 3
"Mardi Gras Junior" event in northern Wisconsin... Mar 1 Mardi Gras man 2
News Trial date set in bus driver lawsuit Feb 24 wow 48
Review: Pirate Paradise (Feb '13) Feb 11 Bad Business 5
News Prosecutor mugged after leaving Key West office (Jun '13) Feb 9 No Justice in Monroe 3
fury key west boycott called (Aug '09) Feb 7 Boulland 15
See all Key West Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Key West Forum Now

Key West Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Key West Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Key West, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,094 • Total comments across all topics: 279,436,660

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC