Kyle Scatliffe and Lora Nicolas to Lead Upcoming Reading of REGINALD: From Baltimore to Billionaire

Kyle Scatliffe and Lora Nicolas will lead the upcoming industry reading of Reginald: From Baltimore to Billionaire written by KEVIN Ray Johnson this May at Shetler Studios Penthouse 1. The Executive Producer is Allen DeWane. Kyle Scatliffe , will take on the title role of American Businessman, Reginald F. Lewis.

