Keys police nab Georgia fugitive wanted
Key West police detectives Thursday nabbed a man wanted in Georgia for an assortment of violent crimes, including felony strangulation and aggravated assault with a weapon, according to city spokeswoman Alyson Crean. The Cobb County Sheriff's Office contacted Key West police Thursday saying Jamaal Seymour, 37, of Sandy Springs, Ga., was possibly in Key West and wanted on a number of counts.
