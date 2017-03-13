Key West softball and tennis both lose
An early 3-0 lead failed to hold up for the Key West High softball team, which lost to Gulliver Prep, 12-4, in a district game Wednesday in Miami. The Conchs jumped to a 2-0 lead in the first inning when Angela Niles doubled and Ashley Grimanelis homered.
