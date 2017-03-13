Key West police seek hit-and-run driv...

Key West police seek hit-and-run driver in crash that hurt bicyclist

Sunday Mar 12

This white Mazda 3 SUV, captured by a security camera, was involved in an early morning crash on Truman Avenue Sunday that left a bicyclist injured, Key West police said. A hit-and-run driver caused an early morning crash that sent a 28-year-old bicyclist to the hospital with head injuries, Key West police said.

Key West, FL

