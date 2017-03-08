Key West blaze threatens Duval Street building
Fire broke out in downtown Key West about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday when a two-story house became engulfted in flames and spread to the back of a Duval Street business. By 6:55 a.m., the fire had been contained but crews remained and the area was blocked off from traffic due to firefighting equipment still on the streets, city spokeswoman Alyson Crean said.
