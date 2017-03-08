Key West blaze threatens Duval Street...

Key West blaze threatens Duval Street building

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Miami Herald

Fire broke out in downtown Key West about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday when a two-story house became engulfted in flames and spread to the back of a Duval Street business. By 6:55 a.m., the fire had been contained but crews remained and the area was blocked off from traffic due to firefighting equipment still on the streets, city spokeswoman Alyson Crean said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Key West Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ADULT ENTERTAINMENT CLUB on Duval (Jan '12) Mar 2 Delgadillo 108
Public Nudity (May '16) Mar 2 Lorna 3
"Mardi Gras Junior" event in northern Wisconsin... Mar 1 Mardi Gras man 2
News Trial date set in bus driver lawsuit Feb 24 wow 48
Review: Pirate Paradise (Feb '13) Feb 11 Bad Business 5
News Prosecutor mugged after leaving Key West office (Jun '13) Feb 9 No Justice in Monroe 3
fury key west boycott called (Aug '09) Feb 7 Boulland 15
See all Key West Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Key West Forum Now

Key West Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Key West Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Wall Street
 

Key West, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,989 • Total comments across all topics: 279,403,559

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC