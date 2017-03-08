Jimmy Buffett launching Margaritaville retirement homes
An ad for the site suggests the home will be "that happy place in your mind, the spirit of adventure in your soul." The news comes days after Buffett announced plans to perform at the launch of his first California Margaritaville restaurant on March 30. The singer's new place will open at Universal CityWalk in Studio City at the end of the month, and Buffett will mark the occasion with a concert.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWWV-FM Charlottesville.
Add your comments below
Key West Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ADULT ENTERTAINMENT CLUB on Duval (Jan '12)
|Mar 2
|Delgadillo
|108
|Public Nudity (May '16)
|Mar 2
|Lorna
|3
|"Mardi Gras Junior" event in northern Wisconsin...
|Mar 1
|Mardi Gras man
|2
|Trial date set in bus driver lawsuit
|Feb 24
|wow
|48
|Review: Pirate Paradise (Feb '13)
|Feb 11
|Bad Business
|5
|Prosecutor mugged after leaving Key West office (Jun '13)
|Feb 9
|No Justice in Monroe
|3
|fury key west boycott called (Aug '09)
|Feb 7
|Boulland
|15
Find what you want!
Search Key West Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC