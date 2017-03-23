Hernandez, Geide contain opponents with Ks
Mr. Z's pitcher Meisha Hernandez struck out 11 Affiliated batters and she doubled home a run to help with an 8-5 A Division victory in Key West Girls' Softball League action at the Rosa E. Hernandez Softball Field. Montunique Van Staden singled twice for an RBI, Caroline Smith and Dharma Murray each hit a two-run single as Sophia Wardlow and Edmary Cea each cracked a ba... For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews .
Start the conversation, or Read more at KeysNews.com.
Add your comments below
Key West Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ryan c Parker
|Wed
|REWARD
|1
|old hippie commune on key, west of key west? (Jun '09)
|Mar 16
|my kid is a couch
|21
|ADULT ENTERTAINMENT CLUB on Duval (Jan '12)
|Mar 15
|DreamBox
|109
|For Whom the Bell Tolls (Nov '14)
|Mar 15
|DreamBox
|2
|The Island House
|Mar 14
|bobbylongisland
|1
|Public Nudity (May '16)
|Mar 2
|Lorna
|3
|"Mardi Gras Junior" event in northern Wisconsin...
|Mar 1
|Mardi Gras man
|2
Find what you want!
Search Key West Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC