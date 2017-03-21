Hea s accused of putting partner at HIV risk. First, the court needed to define sex
A 2011 case in which a Key West man is charged with knowingly risking infecting his partner with the HIV virus after forging medical records may move forward now that the Florida Supreme Court has ruled on the legal definition of sex. Gary Debaun, 65, allegedly risked his partner with the virus that causes AIDS and a legal definition of sexual intercourse can't get him out of the charge, the Supreme Court ruled Thursday in a six-page decision based solely on whether intercourse is defined as only sex between a man and a woman.
