He was a fugitive a " until he used his CVS rewards card

Key West police detectives caught a man wanted in Georgia for an assortment of violent crimes including felony strangulation and aggravated assault with a weapon, according to city spokeswoman Alyson Crean. The Cobb County Sheriff's Office contacted Key West police Thursday, saying Jamaal Seymour, 37, was possibly in Key West and wanted on a number of counts.

