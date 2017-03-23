Harbor rape suspect formally charged, faces life

A 46-year-old Key West Harbor liveaboard boater was formally charged Wednesday with raping a woman and faces a possible sentence of life in prison if convicted. Jeffrey Sundwall was arrested March 8 for the alleged March 6 crime in which he is accused of using a "sexual restraint collar" and mouth gag on the 27-year-old woman while aboard his 34-foot cabin trawler named Today.

