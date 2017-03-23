Harbor rape suspect formally charged, faces life
A 46-year-old Key West Harbor liveaboard boater was formally charged Wednesday with raping a woman and faces a possible sentence of life in prison if convicted. Jeffrey Sundwall was arrested March 8 for the alleged March 6 crime in which he is accused of using a "sexual restraint collar" and mouth gag on the 27-year-old woman while aboard his 34-foot cabin trawler named Today.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Front www.keysnet.com.
Add your comments below
Key West Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ryan c Parker
|Wed
|REWARD
|1
|old hippie commune on key, west of key west? (Jun '09)
|Mar 16
|my kid is a couch
|21
|ADULT ENTERTAINMENT CLUB on Duval (Jan '12)
|Mar 15
|DreamBox
|109
|For Whom the Bell Tolls (Nov '14)
|Mar 15
|DreamBox
|2
|The Island House
|Mar 14
|bobbylongisland
|1
|Public Nudity (May '16)
|Mar 2
|Lorna
|3
|"Mardi Gras Junior" event in northern Wisconsin...
|Mar 1
|Mardi Gras man
|2
Find what you want!
Search Key West Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC