Geide pitches, slugs Niles to victory
Niles Sale & Service pitcher Coral Geide hurled a one-hit shutout and she led the offense with two RBI on three base hits to facilitate a 5-1 win over ICAMCO last week in A Division action of the Key West Girls' Softball League. Geide allowed the one run on two hits and two walks, while she fanned 11 ICAMCO batters.
