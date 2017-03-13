Geide pitches, slugs Niles to victory

Niles Sale & Service pitcher Coral Geide hurled a one-hit shutout and she led the offense with two RBI on three base hits to facilitate a 5-1 win over ICAMCO last week in A Division action of the Key West Girls' Softball League. Geide allowed the one run on two hits and two walks, while she fanned 11 ICAMCO batters.

