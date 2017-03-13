Fraternal/Organization Day scheduled ...

Fraternal/Organization Day scheduled for church

The Cornish Memorial AME Zion Church's Women's Home and Overseas Missionary Society will hold its Fraternal/Organization Day on Saturday, March 18, at 5 p.m. at the church. The theme of this year's event, which is free and open to the public, is "Personal Transformation," and will feature speaker Officer Kyles Murphy from the Key West Police Department... For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews .

