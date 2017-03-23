Former bank employee faces grand theft charge

Kunia Ja-Kay Rodrigues, 31, was arrested last week in Miami after county Judge Peary Fowler signed a warrant for her arrest on suspicion of grand theft. Officials from First State Bank of the Florida Keys on Feb. 13 contacted Key West Police to report a possible theft... For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews .

Start the conversation, or Read more at KeysNews.com.