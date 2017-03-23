Former bank employee faces grand theft charge
Kunia Ja-Kay Rodrigues, 31, was arrested last week in Miami after county Judge Peary Fowler signed a warrant for her arrest on suspicion of grand theft. Officials from First State Bank of the Florida Keys on Feb. 13 contacted Key West Police to report a possible theft... For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews .
Start the conversation, or Read more at KeysNews.com.
Add your comments below
Key West Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ryan c Parker
|Wed
|REWARD
|1
|old hippie commune on key, west of key west? (Jun '09)
|Mar 16
|my kid is a couch
|21
|ADULT ENTERTAINMENT CLUB on Duval (Jan '12)
|Mar 15
|DreamBox
|109
|For Whom the Bell Tolls (Nov '14)
|Mar 15
|DreamBox
|2
|The Island House
|Mar 14
|bobbylongisland
|1
|Public Nudity (May '16)
|Mar 2
|Lorna
|3
|"Mardi Gras Junior" event in northern Wisconsin...
|Mar 1
|Mardi Gras man
|2
Find what you want!
Search Key West Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC