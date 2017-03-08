Florida man accused of beating woman for
Jason Taylor has been charged for allegedly beating a woman after she refused sex on his birthday. Monroe County sheriff photo KEY WEST A Florida Keys man was arrested after he reportedly beat and kicked woman because she refused to have sex with him on his birthday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.
Comments
Add your comments below
Key West Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ADULT ENTERTAINMENT CLUB on Duval (Jan '12)
|Mar 2
|Delgadillo
|108
|Public Nudity (May '16)
|Mar 2
|Lorna
|3
|"Mardi Gras Junior" event in northern Wisconsin...
|Mar 1
|Mardi Gras man
|2
|Trial date set in bus driver lawsuit
|Feb 24
|wow
|48
|Review: Pirate Paradise (Feb '13)
|Feb 11
|Bad Business
|5
|Prosecutor mugged after leaving Key West office (Jun '13)
|Feb 9
|No Justice in Monroe
|3
|fury key west boycott called (Aug '09)
|Feb 7
|Boulland
|15
Find what you want!
Search Key West Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC