Florida Keys School District suspends HOB staffer accused in bank heist

A recent Monroe County School District hire reportedly stole almost $20,000 from her former employer in January, left in February, and then successfully applied for a job at Horace O'Bryant School in Key West. Kunia Rodrigues, 31, was arrested by Miami-Dade County Police on March 15 on a grand theft warrant signed by Monroe County Judge Peary Fowler, according to a Key West Police Department arrest affidavit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Front www.keysnet.com.