Florida Keys School District suspends...

Florida Keys School District suspends HOB staffer accused in bank heist

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Front www.keysnet.com

A recent Monroe County School District hire reportedly stole almost $20,000 from her former employer in January, left in February, and then successfully applied for a job at Horace O'Bryant School in Key West. Kunia Rodrigues, 31, was arrested by Miami-Dade County Police on March 15 on a grand theft warrant signed by Monroe County Judge Peary Fowler, according to a Key West Police Department arrest affidavit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Front www.keysnet.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Key West Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ryan c Parker Mar 22 REWARD 1
old hippie commune on key, west of key west? (Jun '09) Mar 16 my kid is a couch 21
ADULT ENTERTAINMENT CLUB on Duval (Jan '12) Mar 15 DreamBox 109
For Whom the Bell Tolls (Nov '14) Mar 15 DreamBox 2
The Island House Mar 14 bobbylongisland 1
Public Nudity (May '16) Mar 2 Lorna 3
"Mardi Gras Junior" event in northern Wisconsin... Mar 1 Mardi Gras man 2
See all Key West Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Key West Forum Now

Key West Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Key West Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
 

Key West, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,427 • Total comments across all topics: 279,808,631

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC