Famed Key West emerald collection to be auctioned
If you're hankering to get your hands on some of the most desired emeralds in the world, a famed Key West jeweler is set to auction some of his collection in New York City next month. Manuel Marcial de Gomar, of Emeralds International, 104 Front St., owns the collection that includes a pricey cache from the wreck of the Nuestra Senora de Atocha, a Spanish galleon that... For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews .
