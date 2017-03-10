Drunken Student Body President Busted...

Drunken Student Body President Busted In Key West During Spring Break Trip

Friday Mar 10

University of Florida's newly elected student body president was arrested Tuesday after he drunkenly knocked over two Harley-Davidson motorcycles in Key West, Fla., the Miami Herald reported Wednesday . William Smith Meyers, a 22-year-old University of Florida senior studying food and resource economics, got himself into trouble in Key West during a spring break trip that he reportedly doesn't even remember going on.

