Drunken Student Body President Busted In Key West During Spring Break Trip

University of Florida's newly elected student body president was arrested Tuesday after he drunkenly knocked over two Harley-Davidson motorcycles in Key West, Fla., the Miami Herald reported Wednesday . William Smith Meyers, a 22-year-old University of Florida senior studying food and resource economics, got himself into trouble in Key West during a spring break trip that he reportedly doesn't even remember going on.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.