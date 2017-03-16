Dental hygienist busted for biting hu...

Dental hygienist busted for biting husband during sex

Thursday Read more: New York Post

Jennifer Rahe Hickman, 42, was arrested on Sunday at a hotel in Key West, Florida, for causing bodily harm, according to the Florida Keys News . Key West Police responded to a call about a verbal dispute at the Southernmost on the Beach hotel.

Read more at New York Post.

Key West, FL

