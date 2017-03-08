Curbelo meets with Navy officials ove...

Curbelo meets with Navy officials over housing

49 min ago Read more: KeysNews.com

U.S. Rep. Carlos Curbelo recently met with high-ranking Navy officials in an effort to urge them to move faster to open up additional on-base housing in what he described as a "dire" housing crisis in the Florida Keys. Specifically, Curbelo wants the Navy to open up 166 vacant units on Sigsbee Park, an issue that has also drawn the attention of city of Key West le... For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews .

Key West, FL

