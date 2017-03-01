Crime spree attributed to one man

A Key West man became a one-man crime spree Sunday night into Monday, starting by throwing a metal statue through the glass front door of an Amelia Street home, police said. Gabriel Justus Besant, 25, was already on drug-offender probation when he reportedly went on a tour of six Old Town Key West houses, throwing various things through the front doors trying to break in.

