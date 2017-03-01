Corrections
A listing of gallery opening in Thursday's Paradise section should have stated that an opening exhibit of artist Eric Anfinson at SALT Gallery is 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 4. A listing in Key West Music Scene in Thursday's Paradise should have stated that "Gloria" will be presented by the Masterwork Oratorio Chorale at Key West United Methodist Church on S... For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews . Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KeysNews.com.
Add your comments below
Key West Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ADULT ENTERTAINMENT CLUB on Duval (Jan '12)
|Mar 2
|Delgadillo
|108
|Public Nudity (May '16)
|Mar 2
|Lorna
|3
|"Mardi Gras Junior" event in northern Wisconsin...
|Mar 1
|Mardi Gras man
|2
|Trial date set in bus driver lawsuit
|Feb 24
|wow
|48
|Review: Pirate Paradise (Feb '13)
|Feb 11
|Bad Business
|5
|Prosecutor mugged after leaving Key West office (Jun '13)
|Feb 9
|No Justice in Monroe
|3
|fury key west boycott called (Aug '09)
|Feb 7
|Boulland
|15
Find what you want!
Search Key West Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC