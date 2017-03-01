Cops have a suspect in a You live in Trump country nowa gay-bashing attack
Key West police have obtained an arrest warrant for a North Carolina man suspected of a hate crime on Duval Street, police said. Richlands, N.C., resident Brandon Ray Davis, 30, is wanted for felony aggravated battery with a deadly weapon - his scooter - for nearly running down two men on bicycles while deluging them with gay-bashing comments.
