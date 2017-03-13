City to consider regulating leaf blowers
Although no items are scheduled for discussion at Tuesday's Key West City Commission meeting, the board will vote on construction projects, grant funding and possible regulations on the use of leaf blowers. At the direction of the Key West Sustainability Board, city staff prepared a leaf blower research report that studied issues relating to greenhouse gas emissions and water... For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews .
Key West Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|old hippie commune on key, west of key west? (Jun '09)
|Mar 16
|my kid is a couch
|21
|ADULT ENTERTAINMENT CLUB on Duval (Jan '12)
|Mar 15
|DreamBox
|109
|For Whom the Bell Tolls (Nov '14)
|Mar 15
|DreamBox
|2
|The Island House
|Mar 14
|bobbylongisland
|1
|Public Nudity (May '16)
|Mar 2
|Lorna
|3
|"Mardi Gras Junior" event in northern Wisconsin...
|Mar 1
|Mardi Gras man
|2
|Trial date set in bus driver lawsuit
|Feb 24
|wow
|48
