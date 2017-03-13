City to consider regulating leaf blowers

City to consider regulating leaf blowers

Although no items are scheduled for discussion at Tuesday's Key West City Commission meeting, the board will vote on construction projects, grant funding and possible regulations on the use of leaf blowers. At the direction of the Key West Sustainability Board, city staff prepared a leaf blower research report that studied issues relating to greenhouse gas emissions and water... For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews .

