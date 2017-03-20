Body found in Dumpster on Stock Island
A homeless man was found dead Monday morning in a Dumpster behind the Key West Health and Rehabilitation center on College Road near Lower Keys Medical Center on Stock Island, according to Key West police. The man was identified as Earl Forrest Corley III, 64, of 5537 College Road, said police spokeswoman Alyson Crean.
