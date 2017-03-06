Biologist to speak at Key West Garden Club
The Florida Keys Audubon Society will continue its speaker series on Wednesday, March 8, with Kate Watts, the lead wildlife biologist at the Florida Keys National Wildlife Refuges Complex. Watts will give a talk entitled "From Zapata to Duval Street - A Look into the Captivating Life of the White-crowned Pigeon."
Start the conversation, or Read more at KeysNews.com.
Add your comments below
Key West Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ADULT ENTERTAINMENT CLUB on Duval (Jan '12)
|Mar 2
|Delgadillo
|108
|Public Nudity (May '16)
|Mar 2
|Lorna
|3
|"Mardi Gras Junior" event in northern Wisconsin...
|Mar 1
|Mardi Gras man
|2
|Trial date set in bus driver lawsuit
|Feb 24
|wow
|48
|Review: Pirate Paradise (Feb '13)
|Feb 11
|Bad Business
|5
|Prosecutor mugged after leaving Key West office (Jun '13)
|Feb 9
|No Justice in Monroe
|3
|fury key west boycott called (Aug '09)
|Feb 7
|Boulland
|15
Find what you want!
Search Key West Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC