Attacker Who Told Men 'You Live in Trump Country Now' Arrested

A man who was accused of attacking two gay men and telling them, "You live in Trump country now" was arrested Wednesday, reported The Miami Herald. Brandon Ray Davis, 30, attacked two gay men and hurled slurs at them in Key West, Fla.

