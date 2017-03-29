4th Annual Mystery Fest Key West is A...

4th Annual Mystery Fest Key West is Announced, 6/16-18

Celebrated mystery writers, acclaimed storytellers and their fans are set to infiltrate the tropical island city where Ernest Hemingway and Tennessee Williams found their inspiration during the 4th Annual Mystery Fest Key West, set for June 16-18, 2017 at the DoubleTree Resort by Hilton Grand Key in Key West, Florida. During the weekend's series of panels, presentations and social events, Fest guests will have the opportunity to learn first-hand how to craft their own tales of crime, murder and mystery from a stellar line-up of high-profile mystery and suspense luminaries and true-crime experts.

