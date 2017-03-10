10 counts allege pawn fraud

A Stock Island man arrested in North Carolina in December for allegedly stealing a car belonging to his former employer's father is now in far deeper trouble than facing just a grand theft auto charge. Keith Bradshaw, 48, faces five counts of dealing in stolen property and five counts of pawn-shop fraud for allegedly pawning jewelry not belonging to him.

