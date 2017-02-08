Yachting to Cuba: A 'beautiful' excep...

Yachting to Cuba: A 'beautiful' exception to the embargo

Monday Feb 6

The 107-foot mega yacht has four cabins with private bathrooms, a jacuzzi, two jet skis, two auxiliary boats and a crew of four, including a chef. With all those amenities, the flamboyant vessel named Reflections recently departed from Key West, Fla., to Havana, its second voyage to the island in less than a year.

