Yachting to Cuba: A 'beautiful' exception to the embargo
The 107-foot mega yacht has four cabins with private bathrooms, a jacuzzi, two jet skis, two auxiliary boats and a crew of four, including a chef. With all those amenities, the flamboyant vessel named Reflections recently departed from Key West, Fla., to Havana, its second voyage to the island in less than a year.
