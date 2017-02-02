Women's march forms local chapters
Women's march forms local chapters Organizers of the Women's March on Washington are forming local chapters Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2k4qTnL Organizers of the Women's March on Washington are forming local chapters to organize the millions of women and men who protested the day after President Trump's inauguration. On Thursday, they announced a series of local community gatherings , or Huddles, across the country between Feb. 2 to 12, from Key West, Fla., to Tuscon, Ariz., and Idaho and Ohio.There will also be global chapters, including in Barcelona and Amsterdam.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Key West Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Key West Fantasy Fest losing it's "fantasy," be...
|Feb 1
|Boobie guy
|2
|Jared Michael hobgood (Dec '13)
|Jan 22
|Jared Michael Hob...
|923
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan 21
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Review: Pirate Paradise (Feb '13)
|Jan 16
|Anonymous
|4
|Jobs in key west
|Jan 15
|Jake
|1
|61yr young awakened Bi Master Upholsterer
|Jan 12
|Michael D
|1
|ADULT ENTERTAINMENT CLUB on Duval (Jan '12)
|Jan 8
|Stupid here
|105
Find what you want!
Search Key West Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC