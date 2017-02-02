Women's march forms local chapters Organizers of the Women's March on Washington are forming local chapters Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2k4qTnL Organizers of the Women's March on Washington are forming local chapters to organize the millions of women and men who protested the day after President Trump's inauguration. On Thursday, they announced a series of local community gatherings , or Huddles, across the country between Feb. 2 to 12, from Key West, Fla., to Tuscon, Ariz., and Idaho and Ohio.There will also be global chapters, including in Barcelona and Amsterdam.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.