Wicked Dolphin Decades Party: 1950s Shelter House Rock' fundraiser March 11

The annual "Wicked Dolphin Decades Party: 1950s Shelter House Rock" fundraiser for the Cape Coral Animal Shelter will be held Saturday, March 11, from 7-11 p.m., at the Wicked Dolphin Distillery, at 131 S.W. 3rd St., in Cape Coral. This 1950s themed event will be a night of costumes, cocktails, food, music, dancing, contests, live and silent auctions.

