Wicked Dolphin Decades Party: 1950s Shelter House Rock' fundraiser March 11
The annual "Wicked Dolphin Decades Party: 1950s Shelter House Rock" fundraiser for the Cape Coral Animal Shelter will be held Saturday, March 11, from 7-11 p.m., at the Wicked Dolphin Distillery, at 131 S.W. 3rd St., in Cape Coral. This 1950s themed event will be a night of costumes, cocktails, food, music, dancing, contests, live and silent auctions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Coral Daily Breeze.
Add your comments below
Key West Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trial date set in bus driver lawsuit
|Feb 13
|A Believer
|26
|Review: Pirate Paradise (Feb '13)
|Feb 11
|Bad Business
|5
|Prosecutor mugged after leaving Key West office (Jun '13)
|Feb 9
|No Justice in Monroe
|3
|fury key west boycott called (Aug '09)
|Feb 7
|Boulland
|15
|Key West Fantasy Fest losing it's "fantasy," be...
|Feb 1
|Boobie guy
|2
|Jared Michael hobgood (Dec '13)
|Jan 22
|Jared Michael Hob...
|923
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan 21
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Key West Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC